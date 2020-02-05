Video: Yumna Zaidi & Bilal Abbas Khan talk about Pyar Ke Sadqay

With only two episodes in, Pyar Ke Sadqay (PKS) appears to be the next game changer drama of airing these days owing to its atypical storyline and some impressive performances. The lead pair stars Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan as Mahjabeen and Abdullah respectively. Something Haute caught up with the two stars to find out more about their characters.

Coming to Yumna’s variety of expression (last seen in Ishq Zahe Naseeb) and now in PKS, the actress accredits it to her observational skills.

“I usually note behaviors of other people when I am sitting in a group and then I use those different characteristics to construct any role for a drama. In case of Mahjabeen, she isn’t mentally challenged; she is just a hyper and loud girl,” Yumna said.

Talking about her experience of working with Bilal Abbas Khan, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. He is a good human and an amazing performer so it’s always a treat to work with good co-actors,” she added.

We asked Bilal how he masters portraying a range of emotions, from a menacing Wajih in Cheekh to an innocent Abdullah in PKS. “I think as actors that’s what we are supposed to do: perform different characters. I have started taking acting more seriously now and I have realized that I can’t play the same role again and again. I was looking for something light-hearted after Cheekh and this fit the bill,” Bilal said.

“Playing Abdullah was challenging as the character has so many layers. His relationship with his stepfather, his attachment to Shanzay, his friendship with Mahjabeen and then his bond with his mother, these are multiple tracks portraying different emotions. Abdullah isn’t as simple a boy as he appears to be,” he added.

Bilal was all praises for the director, Farooq Rind and he shared that he enjoyed his style of direction. “Pyar Ke Saqday isn’t an out and out comedy play. You will get to see some tragedies, heart breaks but the fun element of these two misfits — Abdullah and Mahjabeen — will continue; I feel it’s kind of a dark comedy,” Bilal concluded.

Watch the full interview to find out how Yumna and Bilal prepared for their roles and much more:

