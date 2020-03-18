To top
18 Mar

Wahaj Ali and Hajra Yamin to star in Asma Nabeel’s film Fly

by Entertainment Desk
Celebrity, Entertainment, Featured
fly

While we’re all facing withdrawal after Ehd-e-Wafa’s finale last weekend, one of our beloved on-screen couples is bringing us another project to look forward to. Wahaj Ali and Hajra Yamin are all set to star in Asma Nabeel’s upcoming film, Fly.



Writer Asma Nabeel made the announcement via her Instagram this morning. “A long journey for a cause that’s very close to my heart. My penned film Fly on the cause of Breast Cancer and I am so glad to announce Hajra Yamin, Wahaj Ali, Beo Raana Zafar joining this heart touching story,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

A long journey for a cause that’s very close to my heart. My penned film #Fly on the cause of #BreastCancer and I am so glad to announce @hajra_yamin @wahaj.official @zafarbeo joining this heart touching story. @misbaa.khalid the director, @beenishwaiz production designer, @asmasohail1 stylist, @schumaila.hussain music producer, @beenishparvez_official makeup artist. It’s a film from the females of Pakistan for the females of Pakistan. May Allah pave the way for us and help us succeed. #flythefilm #Fly #Film #Selffunding #crowdfunding #powerwomen #Pakistaniwomen #asmanabeelan #misbhakhalid #floc #floctofly #event #Hajrayamin #Wahajali #beozafar #BreastCancer #cause #Flythefilm #Pledgeforfly #writer #producer #asmanabeelan #asmanabeel #moments #memories #happiness #powerofpen #filmforacause @hipinpakistan @somethinghauteofficial @divamagazinepakistan @galaxylollywood @aamnaisani @buraqshabbir @sadiqidas @mominalimunshi @zeeshaandaar @parfaireevents @khawarabedi

A post shared by Asma (@asmanabeelan) on

 

Written by Asma Nabeel, Fly will be directed by Misbah Khalid. Asma also announced that the film will be crowd-funded so people can be more involved in the movie. The Khaani writer wants this movie to raise awareness about breast cancer, being a survivor herself.

Asma also said that the film is “from the females of Pakistan for the females of Pakistan. May Allah pave the way for us and help us succeedm,” she added.

“It’s a taboo subject and an issue that’s increasing in our country. The movie is dedicated to all the females and breast cancer warriors to support their battle for lives and encourage them to fight against this brutal disease,” the production company, Crew Motion Pictures, shared last year via their Facebook.

 

Crew Motion Pictures is thrilled to officially announce our forthcoming feature film “FLY”.We are honored to work on…

Gepostet von Crew Motion Pictures am Sonntag, 20. Oktober 2019

 

Dramas written by Asma Nabeel have always put forward a social message and we’re expecting nothing less from Fly!

comments

Entertainment Desk

From films to dramas and everything in between, we've got it all covered!

Previous post
7 interesting responses from Saba Qamar’s #AskSaba session on Twitter
Next post
Ruswai: 5 times Sameera’s mother made unreasonable demands
You might also like
Ehd-e-Wafa
Ehd-e-Wafa finale advocates the alliance of four pillars of the state
March 16, 2020
Ehd-e-Wafa
Ehd-e-Wafa’s finale will be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
February 26, 2020
ehd-e-wafa
Ehd-e-Wafa: Is Shahzain a victim or a brilliant schemer?
February 24, 2020
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter!

Enter your email address below.