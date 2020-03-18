Wahaj Ali and Hajra Yamin to star in Asma Nabeel’s film Fly

While we’re all facing withdrawal after Ehd-e-Wafa’s finale last weekend, one of our beloved on-screen couples is bringing us another project to look forward to. Wahaj Ali and Hajra Yamin are all set to star in Asma Nabeel’s upcoming film, Fly.

Writer Asma Nabeel made the announcement via her Instagram this morning. “A long journey for a cause that’s very close to my heart. My penned film Fly on the cause of Breast Cancer and I am so glad to announce Hajra Yamin, Wahaj Ali, Beo Raana Zafar joining this heart touching story,” she wrote.

Written by Asma Nabeel, Fly will be directed by Misbah Khalid. Asma also announced that the film will be crowd-funded so people can be more involved in the movie. The Khaani writer wants this movie to raise awareness about breast cancer, being a survivor herself.

Asma also said that the film is “from the females of Pakistan for the females of Pakistan. May Allah pave the way for us and help us succeedm,” she added.

“It’s a taboo subject and an issue that’s increasing in our country. The movie is dedicated to all the females and breast cancer warriors to support their battle for lives and encourage them to fight against this brutal disease,” the production company, Crew Motion Pictures, shared last year via their Facebook.

Crew Motion Pictures is thrilled to officially announce our forthcoming feature film “FLY”.We are honored to work on… Gepostet von Crew Motion Pictures am Sonntag, 20. Oktober 2019

Dramas written by Asma Nabeel have always put forward a social message and we’re expecting nothing less from Fly!

