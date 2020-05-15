What to wear for a responsible yet festive Eid this year – Part 2

The shops are open, albeit partially, but the post-lockdown situation looks a little daunting and if you’re like us, you’ll want to take a trip to the virtual mall and shop online instead.

Why shop for new clothes at all? Well, dressing up plays a huge role in determining how we feel, especially on an occasion like Eid that calls for hope and festivity; within the parameters of being responsible, there is no harm in investing a little in new clothes.

We’ve been listing all the fabulous options for you, making your choices easier.

You can read Part 1 of our list here

As lockdowns are being lifted all over the country, numerous shops opened for business this week, hoping to recover some of the losses they had incurred in the last two months. Fashion retailers are offering Eid collections just in time to spread some sartorial joy. We dug around for fashion brands that had implemented strict operational SOPs in their workshops, and were designing festive collections that were not exactly occasion or time bound and in fact could be worn beyond Eid, through the year, over and over again. Like we said, it’s time to be responsible.

Image Fabric

A brand that has been around for almost 30 years, Image Fabrics is an essential summer buy and we say this with no inhibition. You need to visit the website to get a sense of everything bright and beautiful and you’ll be sure to find something to your liking. The brand reinvented itself in the last two years, introducing lines that were in sync with modern summer wear, obvious in the fashionable shoots and campaigns it put out. While fabric alone cannot be fashion forward, you need to know the brains behind the brand, Farnaz Ahmed and her daughters Mariam and Uzma, to understand where the good taste comes from.

There are several new collections up right now, but we are in love with the latest ‘Lawnkari’ collection, which is essentially classic chikankari on lawn. The colours begin with delicate whites made irresistible by intricate embroideries and gossamer soft lace insets, and run through mint greens, pistachio, buttery lemons and yellow as it proceeds to more vibrant shades of plum and fuchsia before ending at the timeless black. It’s all aesthetically balanced and comes with a guaranteed quality check for pureness.

We’d strongly suggest you begin with a must-have white and then choose something more festive for occasions like Eid. If it’s too late for you to get your fabric tailored, then choose from the Image ready to wear range, also extremely popular amongst the ladies. There’s a delicious discount on the ready to wear line of chikan kurtas. And you can opt for the Eid Pret if you’re looking for something fancier. Add a little silver jewellery to your look and you’re all set for Eid!

Yahsir Waheed

A brand that is more than twenty years old, Yahsir Waheed started his Brimful Designs back in the 90s and was one of the first designers to introduce artsy prints in lawn. He’s come a long way, and is one of the few brands that sticks to the ethos of light and summery lawn. His Eid collection caught our eye because of multiple reasons.

One, it’s been constructed on pure lawn, which means it’ll carry you through a hot day. Second, it’s purely tradition, with none of the fusion that creates visual confusion. The collection is versatile but we’re especially fans of the solids, styled as classic kurtas worn with either a shalwar or a straight pajama.

Using pure cotton as canvas, Yahsir has experimented with different techniques in this collection, creating styles that are neither time nor occasion bound. Our two favourite styles from this collection have to be this pistachio shaded 3-piece outfit, made festive by the gold handprinted beige organza dupatta and classic embroidery. We also love the gold handprinted silk shalwar/trouser. A similar play on peach coloured lawn, enhanced by matte gold motifs and embroidery, is another favourite. The prices are this collection’s biggest lure; you can visit the site here to find something to fall in love with.

Maria B

Maria B is well known for her Eid collections as she is amongst a handful of Pakistani designers who offer ready-to-wear 3-piece ensembles in affordable ranges. This year, Maria B has come up with a range of casuals, evening wear and kids wear range as part of her Umeed-e-Noor collection, celebrating family bonds.

The collection is a beautiful mix of contemporary motifs and traditional silhouettes. The assortment features pastels as well as vibrant hues on pure silk, net, chiffon, cambric and lawn. Featuring hand-worked embellishments, the designs have intricate details like tassels, laces and buttons. You can also find stylish and age appropriate ethnic pieces for your little ones.

Three of the pieces that we were instantly drawn to this year are elegant and classic pieces that aren’t time bound. This green straight panelled heavily embroidered shirt features glitter sequins and thread work. It is paired with a matching jacquard shalwar and a peach organza dupatta. The simple yet graceful navy blue frock has an embroidered neckline and sleeves with flared pants and a maroon jacquard dupatta. In case you are looking for something less fancy, opt for this printed lawn floor-length frock with an Indian U-shaped neckline, sequin kaviya embroidery on the hem, sleeves and sharara pants along with contrasting magenta dupatta with embroidered border.

The brand has announced that all orders placed before 12th May (international) and 19th May (local) will be delivered in time for Eid. You can order right now here. Also, you can shop your favorites from the nearest Maria B outlet which are now open every Monday to Thursday from 8 am to 5 pm. Maria B stores are located in Lahore (Gulberg, DHA, Iqbal Town, Liberty), Karachi (Tariq Road), Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan.

Through Maria B Cares initiatives, the brand has been active in charitable causes and recently, it produced over 1000 25 GSM approved fabric masks in a day, in three layers and have distributed them to as many people as possible as well as to Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies who are helping to keep us safe.

Wardha Saleem

Wardha Saleem has come up with 3 different collections to celebrate the festive occasion this year. Keeping things comfortable yet classy, the colour palette for Eid includes bright and feisty shades to show optimism and spirit as well as somber pastel hues to imbibe tranquility.

The ready-to-wear Eid collection is divided into three ranges. Jhirki comprises 15 designs in which the designer has played with colours and her signature block prints and screen printing techniques on pure Tasser silk and hand-woven net. Jhirki’s price range starts from PKR 14,500.

Summer Love is a fresh mix of breezy and summer-friendly organza and chikan tunics with intricate lace, mirror work and fringe details. In hope of good days to come once this quarantine is over, this line is perfect for in-house family dinners and brunches. Luxury Embroidered Formals, as the name suggest, are luxe ensembles with intricate hand embroidery along with gota, dabka, kora, thread and pearl work on refined fabrics.

We really like this classic ivory and white screen printed pishwas, which is adorned by hand embroidery using pearls and threadwork. Its highlight is the heavy frill detail over the hem and front panel, which gives it a gown-like feel. A statement back with hand embellished pearl cut-work ties the whole look together. For those who want to glam up a bit more, check this burnt orange and gold number which is also available in purple. Accentuated with kora, dabka and stonework on crinkle silk, this number has crinkle silk pants and crushed maysuri net dupatta. Another one that wins us over is this block printed number with wedge wood elephant motifs on a tasser silk base, tied together with a black block printed dupatta with a gold finish.

Wardha Saleem’s Flagship Studio at F-180/1, Park Lane Block 5, Clifton, Karachi is now open from 12 am to 5 pm. Strict safety measures and SOPs are followed at her store. Outfits are ready to be delivered locally and internationally. You can place your orders here or call on WhatsApp: +923002246911

Ansab Jahangir

Just like its title, Ansab Jahangir’s Eid Collection – Motia – is like mild aroma of scented flowers. The designs are predominantly based on a subtle colour palette with a few dark tones in the mix. There are colors ranging from soft ivory, shades of blue, cantaloupe and soft hues of pink blending into darker shades of pink. Ansab has stuck to her signature blend of eastern classic silhouettes and traditional motifs. Opulent textures such as rich raw silk and shimmery organza are used to create a perfect festive look. We have spotted beautiful long shirts, anarkalis and angarkhas in the Eid assortment, which can be used for other upcoming festive events which will be a bit more intimate in nature than usual.

This white cotton net floor length anarkali with kalis (above) has jewel-tone block print motifs. With subtle gota details, the ensemble is paired with a regal organza dupatta. This ethereal number is perfect for any nikah ceremony that you will get to attend once this pandemic is over.

Looking for a graceful number? This mint green cotton anarkali has a cowl neck, which is a rarity in eastern numbers. Gold dabka work accentuates the bodice and a net dupatta with sequins and gota work completes the timeless look. For a more understated look, get your hands on this refreshing shade of aquamarine mint in raw silk with white beaded work. The front open shirt looks best with cigarette pants, as is worn by Ayeza Khan.

Ansab Jahangir has made a separate section on the website for outfits that are available for immediate delivery. All orders placed 30th April onwards will be delivered after Eid. You can place your orders here.

Elan

Elan’s Eid collection, titled Une Belle Journee (A Beautiful Day) is completely in sync with the brand’s sophisticated and high end ethos for festive wear. Fuss free and structured, it’s a collection that it timeless and classic. The clean lines, constructed on a palette of summery pastels and the mandatory monochrome, come in pure grip silk.

While every ensemble in the collection is a keeper, we fell in love with these three styles. The first, ‘Black Bird’ is a beauty, with discreet motifs reminiscent of beautiful Persian tapestries; it’s a statement making ensemble, rendered on a midnight canvas with ivory embroidery. Paired with a stunning gold and black striped tissue dupatta and embroidered peekaboo style straight trousers, you can’t go wrong with this look, ever. ‘Celestial Cloud’, the second look, is ethereal, flaunting sheer fabric and lace making it all the more delicate. The scalloped neckline and floral imagery adds a touch of feminine grace to this chic ensemble, which is paired with a narrow tulip shalwar and embroidered dupatta. And the third, but by no means last look we love, is ‘Pink Suede’, a monochrome option that features a classic silhouette in lustrous rosy pink, richly adorned with tone on tone resham inspired by kashmiri embroidery.

You can take a look at the complete Une Belle Journee collection on Elan’s Online Store and put in a request for ensembles that may be out of stock.

comments