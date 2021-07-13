Yumna Zaidi reveals first look of anticipated drama ‘Ishaq e La’

While upcoming drama serial Ishaq e La has been in the news for quite sometime for various reasons, the biggest of them all is its stellar cast featuring powerhouses like Yumna Zaidi and Sajal Aly. Another main attraction is that it is going to be Azaan Sami Khan’s debut drama on television.

While its director, Amin Iqbal, has shared pictures from the set and shoot quite frequently, it still excited fans when Yumna revealed the first look of the drama on Instagram which was a picture of Azaan and Yumna in their characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

Earlier Sajal and Azaan also shared their picture together. So now, fans are wondering who is Azaan paired with or is it a love triangle. Guess we have to wait and watch how this plays out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Read: Adnan Samad Khan to star in Amin Iqbal’s ‘Ishaq e La’

Produced by Momina Duraid Productions and written by Qaisera Hayat of Alif Allah Aur Insaan fame, the drama also features Adnan Samad Khan who became popular as Gulzar of Ehd-e-Wafa. Though much has not been revealed about the story of the play, this is definitely one to watch out for!