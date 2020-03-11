Zara Noor Abbas confirms Sajal Aly’s wedding rumours in a heartfelt post

Do you know which celebrity wedding is next on the cards? Yes… Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir.

Many speculated that Sajal’s wedding preparations are in full swing, some even shared pictures of a cake which was apparently from her dholki and then there were fan made artwork in which Sajal was dressed as a mayoun bride. However, all such guesses were put to rest yesterday when Sajal’s closest friend in the industry Zara Noor Abbas posted a heartfelt note to send her best wishes.

“A decade. Almost a decade to us. To you. We saw too much together. Shared too much. Lives. Deaths. Happiness. Desparity. Been there through thick and thin. And here you are. Off to unfold a new chapter of your life.

I can’t believe you are getting married now, ” Zara wrote on Instagram.

Zara also added a note for Sajal’s better half, Ahad Raza Mir.

“My young firefly turned into such a fine lady and in no time chose her path so gracefully; I had never thought would happen so early. Although I always knew you were to always fly higher and higher. I wish you nothing but the best. It will be hard to share you. But tell your husband to be that you will always be mine first,” she added.

Read: Video: Sajal and I are very competitive when it comes to work, says Ahad Raza Mir

She concluded the note on a filmi style, reminding us all of DDLJ and a posted some old pictures with Sajal.

“Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi. Magar ek akhri baar. Iss atrangi yaari ki kuch yaadain taaza karni hain. Milte hain. Bohat jald. [Go Simran, live your life. But let’s recall the beautiful memories of our extraordinary friendship one last time. See you soon],” she wrote.

Keep watching this space to get updates about Sahad’s wedding!

comments