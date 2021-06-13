Zara Noor Abbas had to forgo Dil e Momin due to unforeseen circumstances

Upcoming drama, Dil e Momin has already created a lot of anticipation. Fans are eager to see Faysal Quraishi, Zara Noor Abbas, Moomal Sheikh and Goher Rasheed along with veterans such as Javed Sheikh, Saba Faisal and Shabbir Jan share the screen. However, the Phaans actor in a recent post revealed that she is no longer part of the play.

Taking to Instagram Zara shared that she is upset at missing the opportunity of working with such a brilliant cast and crew.

“Just when I finally signed a drama with 7th Sky in great spirits and lots of love for my favourite friend/director Shehzad Sheikh…. I had to forego it due to some unforeseen circumstances,” she said.

Directed by Shehrazade Sheikh the script has been penned by Jahanzeb Qamar. Dil e Momin is a 7th Sky production and will air on Geo Entertainment.

“Things that are not in my control but only in Allah’s,” she further added clarifying that she has no professional differences with anyone onboard.

“The script is brilliant and so is everyone on board for it. I have had no creative or professional differences with anyone on the team. Super excited to watch it on screen on Geo TV In Shaa Allah,” she wrote, wishing luck and love to the entire team of Dil e Momin.

