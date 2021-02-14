Churails wins ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year Award’ at the British Asian Media Awards 2020

Pakistan’s first original web series to launch on Zee5, Churails has received massive recognition ever since its release last year. Despite being banned and caught into controversies in Pakistan, the series continues to make headlines and win fame.

Written and directed by Asim Abbasi, the web series earlier made it to Film Companion’s list of the best content of 2020 and has now been awarded the ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year Award’ at the British Asian Media Awards 2020.

OTT Platform Show of the Year: #Churails, @ZEE5Global

Churails released globally by Zee5 is an exclusive series on the platform directed and written by #AsimAbbasi. The show received critical acclaim as it brought together diverse characters & broke stereotypes. #BAMAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/3Fp3jr7qC3 — British Asian Media Awards (@BAMawardsuk) February 11, 2021

“Churails with its rich, bold narrative and the globally relevant storyline has broken stereotypes and opened up the fresh conversation around gender equality not only in South Asia but also in other markets across the globe by putting strong women at the centre of its story,” stated ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand.

With four boss ladies (Sarwar Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Meher Bano and Nimra Bucha) driving the narrative, Churails (witches) emerged as a winner in redefining the word commonly used as an abuse for South Asian women.

Asim Abbasi’s film Cake redefined Pakistani cinema while his recent web series Churails broke all stereotypes. Following the success of both his projects, the filmmaker is now preparing for yet another exciting web series.

