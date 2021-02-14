To top
14 Feb

Churails wins ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year Award’ at the British Asian Media Awards 2020

by Entertainment Desk
Churails

Pakistan’s first original web series to launch on Zee5, Churails has received massive recognition ever since its release last year. Despite being banned and caught into controversies in Pakistan, the series continues to make headlines and win fame.

Read More: Celebrities react as Churails gets banned for viewing in Pakistan

Written and directed by Asim Abbasi, the web series earlier made it to Film Companion’s list of the best content of 2020 and has now been awarded the ‘OTT Platform Show of the Year Award’ at the British Asian Media Awards 2020.

 

“Churails with its rich, bold narrative and the globally relevant storyline has broken stereotypes and opened up the fresh conversation around gender equality not only in South Asia but also in other markets across the globe by putting strong women at the centre of its story,” stated ZEE5 Global Chief Business Officer Archana Anand.

With four boss ladies (Sarwar Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Meher Bano and Nimra Bucha) driving the narrative, Churails (witches) emerged as a winner in redefining the word commonly used as an abuse for South Asian women.

Asim Abbasi’s film Cake redefined Pakistani cinema while his recent web series Churails broke all stereotypes. Following the success of both his projects, the filmmaker is now preparing for yet another exciting web series.

Read More: Asim Abbasi is looking for some ‘cool kids’ for his upcoming web series

