26 Jun

Durj gets its digital release on Vidly.pk

by Entertainment Desk
Durj

The future of all upcoming movies in 2020 is uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown of cinemas across the country, however, there is a good news for those who want to watch local films. Shamoon Abbasi’s controversial directorial — Durj — has been released on a digital platform, Vidly.pk.



The film had its fair share of misfortune last year when it was banned by the censor board before its release. Durj chronicles the curious case of two cannibalistic necrophiliacs, and is based on a true story, hence the censor board deemed it inappropriate for the audiences. However, after several attempts by Shamoon Abbasi, the film got a green light.

 

Durj

 

Read: Shamoon Abbasi’s Durj finally cleared for release

For those who missed out the opportunity to watch the dark and gritty tale in theaters, it is time to make the most of the streaming platform. The film stars Shamoon Abbasi, Sherry Shah and Maira Khan in important roles.

