Indian film & TV critic calls Ahad Raza Mir a ‘gifted actor’

Despite being the son of famous Pakistani actor Asif Raza Mir, Ahad Raza Mir was kept out of the limelight during his childhood. He was unaware of the business and his father’s status. However, acting runs in his blood and the Pakistani entertainment industry was always his true calling. And that’s why he is not even loved my Pakistanis but has a fan following internationally.

It’s true that Ahad is a great actor and a true blessing for the industry. He’s made a place for himself through sheer hard work and dedication which is often reflected in his work. Not only is the Yaqeen Ka Safar star being applauded in Pakistan, but his fame has also reached India.

Indian film and television critic, Salil Arunkumar Sand took to Twitter to appreciate Ahad’s work.

“We have actors, we have method actors but we have very few gifted actors and Ahad Raza Mir you fall into category three, effortlessly magical. Loads of success and power to you!!” wrote Salil Arunkumar Sand.

We have actors, we have method actors but we have very few gifted actors and #AhadRazaMir you fall into category three, effortlessly magical. Loads of success and power to you!! #StayBlessed @ahadrazzamir @Humtvnetwork pic.twitter.com/ajnPXEgNkp — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) September 1, 2020

The critic also attached a picture from Ahad and Sajal Aly’s drama Yeh Dil Mera that aired on HUM TV.

Recently, in an interview with Emirati YouTube host Anas Bukhash on his show ABtalks, Ahad spoke about his passion.

“I went to business school for a while and then I said no, I want a drama degree and that changed my life,” he said.

While political relations between the two countries might not be that friendly, it’s good to see that nothing seems to stop art from spreading love and positivity.

