Jemina Goldsmith, Sajal Aly share pictures from the set of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Pakistan television’s favourite female star, Sajal Aly is in London these days, gearing up for her international film debut with Jemima Goldsmith’s romantic comedy, What’s Love Got To Do With It?

The star as well as Jemima, both took to Instagram and shared pictures from the set. What’s Love Got To Do With It? is Jemima’s first film as a producer under her production house Instinct Productions. She had announced the project in November last year.

Written and produced by Jemima, the film will be Shekhar Kapur’s directorial return since his 2007 Oscar-winning production Elizabeth: The Golden Age. He is widely known for directing Bollywood superhit Mr India and producing Dil Se. The team is currently shooting in London and have two more weeks to wrap the shoot, as per Shekhar Kapur’s Instagram post.

According to a report by the Deadline, the film is said to be a cross-cultural rom-com revolving around love and marriage and is set between London and South Asia.

“It’s a story of identities,” reported Variety quoting Shekhar Kapur. “It’s about cultural clashes and it’s a comedy, but it’s about hiding behind an identity and how identities can become tribal, and how tribalism can lead to clashes and fundamentalism. It’s a romcom, but based on this fundamental idea of people adopting identities out of fear of marginalization.”

The film also stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Emma Thompson, Rob Brydon, Asim Chaudhry and veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi.

Jemima was the producer of the 2019 Emmy-nominated docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed for HBO and the award-winning docuseries The Clinton Affair, which aired on Sky Atlantic. Sajal already made her film debut in Bollywood’s thriller-drama Mom in 2017 in which she starred opposite late Sridevi.

