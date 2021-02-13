Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3: Phenomenal performances & cinematography dominate the first episode

The much hyped and highly anticipated drama of this season – Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 (KAM 3) – finally premiered on Friday night and the first episode, though almost 52-minute long, didn’t satiate our yearning for Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan’s on-screen couple. The powerful episode belonged to the stars and the picturesque locations captured beautifully by the director, Syed Wajahat Hussain.

Written by renowned writer Hashim Nadeem, the third installment of the famous franchise is indeed as magnificent as promised. From an ensemble cast, sets, locations, to wardrobe and production design, everything in the drama oozes grandeur. Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have delivered their finest under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment and we can’t wait to see more of it.

From the onset, the storytelling is on a bigger scale than what we usually get to see on television. Breathtakingly beautiful aerial shots of scenic cityscapes, railway stations, monuments like Badshahi mosque and Minar-e-Pakistan as well as grand havelis capture the essence of the play which is rooted in culture and traditions. The drama opens with an overview of the shrines of Bahawalpur.

We feel the distinct contrast between the leading couple, Mahi (Iqra Aziz) and Farhad (Feroze Khan) and their family backgrounds from the initial scene. Mahi belongs to an affluent family from Bahawalpur whereas Farhad’s father is a government servant who is barely making ends meet. Mahi is a happy-go-lucky girl and despite being stubborn and spoilt, she has to stay within the family conventions. On the other hand, Farhad is a small town guy, a kind of drop-out, who’s carefree about pretty much everything in life.

However, there are more people involved in this tale of star-crossed lovers. So far, we have seen Sikandar and Taimoor (played by Junaid Khan and Zain Baig respectively) who belong to a feudal family. Taimoor has a rather awkward ‘cute-meet’ with Mahi at the railway station, but it appears leave him besotted with her and he is now looking for her. One has to say that Junaid Khan and Zain Baig look extremely good in their characters.

Kazim Saeen’s (Usman Peerzada) friend Nisar is marrying his daughter Rida (Mehar Bano) and Kazim’s daughter, Mahi and daughter-in-law, Sahiba (Sunita Marshall) have come to another city to attend the wedding. Farhad will eventually turn up at the event for some work and it appears that Mahi will mistakenly take him for another guest.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is a perfect mix of romanticism and mysticism, where we will get to see the journey of these lovelorn characters. Coupled with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful voice in the background, the drama sets the bar high for the romantic-tragedy genre. It is yet to be seen how Farhad and Mahi will change from young and carefree spirits to burdensome souls. It is an intense tale of star-crossed lovers who will fight for their love till the very end. However, we have yet to see if destiny will work in their favour and bring them together. Or perhaps, the restrictions of class divides and societal pressures will break them apart.

The first episode has introduced most of the major characters and the relationships among them. Iqra and Feroze have played their parts remarkably. Feroze is nothing like the grey character he’s used to playing; we’ve never seen the actor as a boy-next-door like Farhad, who is easy on the eyes and from whom who will never expect life-changing decisions. Now we can’t wait to see if Mahi will turn out to be his love at first sight. Iqra, in her hot-headed persona, may have tinges of characters we have seen her in before, but we will see her range as Mahi’s character evolves. These two have a potentially great arch.

Momina Iqbal, who got popular for her role of Masooma in Ehd-e-Wafa, is playing Farhad’s naughty neighbour who likes teasing him from her rooftop. Few more notable names are yet to be seen like Tooba Siddiqui, Sohail Sameer and veterans like Rubina Ashraf, Hina Bayat, Usman Peerzada amongst others.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 will air every Friday at 8pm on Geo Entertainment. You can watch the first episode here:

