23 Apr

Nabeel Qureshi reveals genre of ‘Khel Khel Mein’

by Entertainment Desk
Dynamic duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza are on a roll and are continuously working on projects, irrespective of the fact that cinemas in Pakistan are not functioning. The two have already finished one film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and are now working on the next which is titled Khel Khel Mein. Another film Fatman is on hold and they also have a web series in the works.

Much has not been revealed about the film they are currently shooting (Khel Khel Mein) but we know that it stars the much loved couple of O Rangreza, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan. However, Nabeel gave viewers something to look forward to in a recent Q/A session on Instagram when he revealed the genre of his film.

“Well it is something different from my previous movies. Genre — drama/historical,” he shared.

 

Read: Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan to star in Nabeel Qureshi’s next film

Nabeel and Fizza have previously made films which were mostly comedy or family dramas with a social message i.e. Na Maloom Afraad, Load Wedding, Actor in Law, and Quaid e Azam Zindabad. The news that he is dabbling in a historical sounds interesting.

 

Cast & crew of Khel Khel Mein

 

He also answered some other interesting questions during the session. Here are the answers:

About Sajal & Bilal

 

 

 

His favourite director

 

 

Top 5 series

 

Qualities of an actor & a director

 

 

Plans to become a hero?

 

 

 

And lastly, he left people with a hope!

 

