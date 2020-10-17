Quaid e Azam Zindabad’s teaser released with a promising BIG reopening of cinemas

The much awaited teaser of Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza/Mehdi Ali’s Quaid e Azam Zindabad was unveiled earlier this evening, shared by Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, and it came with a dash of hope that cinema-goers had something spectacular to look forward to.

The short teaser shows Fahad Mustafa in a policeman’s uniform, driving through walls, speeding through chases and delivering some serious action. We see trucks, trawlers, bikes, plans and what not. Looking sharper than ever, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that this is Load Wedding’s Raja, JPNA2’s Rahat or Actor in Law’s Shan Mirza. Fahad Mustafa has emerged as a Fizza/Nabeel loyalist, perhaps their lucky charm as they have not yet made a film without him.

New on their set is Mahira Khan, who looks every bit the part of a boisterous leading lady, pepper spray in hand and a bounce in her step as the screen breaks into song and dance. We’ll be seeing this onscreen couple for the first time, another feather in Filmwala Picture’s cap. With Fizza and Nabeel in control, we have no doubt that Mahira will be more than just a pretty face and will have a substantial role to play in the plot.

Coming Soon….says the teaser, but what does ‘Coming Soon’ mean?

“Our film is ready and we’re just waiting for the cinemas to open up,” Fizza Ali Meerza spoke exclusively to Something Haute. “We don’t want to wait and we realize that our cinemas will need a big film to reopen with.”

This could be the biggest, albeit only film of the year, which is certainly something to look forward to and rejoice! And before people start drawing comparisons to Dabangg and Simba, can we just say no, let’s not go there. This is one production house known for its originality and undoubtedly, original this film will be! Truth is that Nabeel and Fizza know how to make a film that is always pure Pakistani in its aesthetic, its heart and soul. They know how to entertain without challenging the audience’s intelligence and amidst all this entertainment, there’s always a deeper message.

‘Jaantey ho noton pey Quaid e Azam ki tasveer kyun hai,” Fahad’s voice questions as the only dialogue in the teaser.

