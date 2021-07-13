Sarwat Gilani reveals she wants to work with Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani recently starred in Zee 5’s web series, Churails. With the success of the series, she earned a huge fan base in India as well. To interact with her fans, the actor conducted a short Q&A session on Instagram and answered some interesting questions about herself as an actor and a mother.

One revelation that caught everyone’s attention was regarding Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

When asked if there is one wish of hers that has not been fulfilled yet, the actor replied that it is to work with Aamir Khan.

In a previous interview on BBC Asian Network, Sarwat had shared that she finds this debate about ‘Pakistani artists should not work across the border’ ludicrous.

“Artist all around the world are one; we don’t have borders. I feel that you cannot lock up art in a box and say this is Pakistani and this is Indian. To judge artists, saying you can’t work there or you shouldn’t work there is ridiculous. It is just like children; you can polish them, you can help them evolve, you cannot contain them in a box,” she had emphasized.

Her Indian fans also showered her with love and support during the Q&A session.