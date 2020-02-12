Pakistani band Soch’s Bol Hu features in Bollywood film Malang

Bollywood’s recently released crime thriller Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani is all the rage these days. Pakistanis were not too keen about the film until Pakistani musicians, Soch The Band shared that their hit track Bol Hu has been featured in the movie.

The band announced it on their official Instagram account two days ago: “Soch Band is thrilled to lend their voice to Bollywood yet again with an original by Soch Bol Hu, featured in Bollywood action-thriller Malang.”

The song was part of Nescafe Basement’s Season 5 and featured young music sensation Hadiya Hashmi as the surprise catch. Bol Hu explores the mystical journey of soul searching and captivates you in a trance of belief and devotion with its strong lines. Though we haven’t seen the film, it appears that the track fuses well with the theme of the film. According to media reports, the song plays as a background at key moments during the film, however it is not credited in the official soundtrack. This makes us wonder if the track in the film has Hadia’s part or not.

According to Gulf News, the two-member band’s guitarist Rabi Ahmad confirmed the news and said: “Over a year ago, when we released the song in Pakistan, Mohit (Suri) happened to listen to it too,” he said. “He really liked it, and expressed a desire to use it in the movie. Back then, Pakistan-India relations were rather normal. After the Pulwama attack, and fearing a backlash, the makers excused themselves.”

“But the song was still on their minds,” Ahmad said adding, “After all, ‘Bol Hu, ho ja malang tu’ was supposed to be the film’s title track. Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series) was also keen on retaining the song. A week ago, I got to know that the song was part of the film’s OST. I was delighted.” Read: This 8-year-old sufi singer is going viral for all the right reasons This comes rather as a surprise as Bollywood has taken a clear stance against hiring Pakistani talent, be it actor or musicians. Several films that have released in the past year have re-recorded songs of Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and many concerts have been postponed that were being promoted by Pakistani nationals. This is a welcoming gesture to prove that there are people in both the countries who advocate peace and exchange of talent. Interestingly enough many websites also claim that Asim Azhar has also composed for Malang, but there is no confirmation of any song as of yet. This is not the first time Soch has lent their song to a Hindi film; the band rose to fame when their single Awaari (sung by Momina Mustehsan) was featured in Mohit Suri’s earlier film Ek Villain. The song also earned them the Best Music Composer nomination at the Filmfare Awards. You can listen to the original song here:

